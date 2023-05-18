BASTROP, La. (WNTZ) – Earlier this morning, at approximately 9:21 a.m., the Bastrop Police Department requested Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting at 403 Smith Street, within the city limits of Bastrop. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. One officer received minor injuries.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-345-0000.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is an active investigation and information will be updated as it becomes available.

