Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Alexandria Police Department (APD) requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Long Pine Street, inside the city limits of Alexandria. As a result, Detectives from LSP AFO responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed officers with APD responded to a call for service involving a suicidal, armed subject. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a person matching the description. The subject, later identified as 42-year-old Ricky Allen Moore Jr. of Alexandria, was standing in the street with a firearm. As officers arrived on scene and began negotiations, Moore discharged his firearm and responding officers returned fire, striking Moore. Moore sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries reported during this incident.

Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigating agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.