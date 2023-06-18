PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Earlier this morning, Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville Police Department responded to 388 East Shamrock Avenue in reference to an on-going homicide investigation. Officers arrived on the scene and encountered one male subject of interest. During the encounter, an exchange of gunfire occurred. The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Alexandria Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. LSP Investigators and LSP Crime Lab Technicians are working diligently to process this crime scene and gather further information.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 318-487-5911.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.