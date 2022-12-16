FRANKLIN, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE – Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Detectives have been actively investigating this incident. Detectives have determined through evidence that 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was engaged in a struggle with a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.

During the struggle, Williams gained control of the corrections deputy’s handgun. Williams sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The investigation remains ongoing and once complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Original Release – December 12, 2022

FRANKLIN, LA. (WNTZ) – This morning, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an in-custody death that occurred in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse. The incident involved a confrontation between a Corrections Deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and an in-custody inmate transported to the courthouse for official business.

During the course of the confrontation, the inmate sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available