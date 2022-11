ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the area of Broadway Avenue and 7th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria, at the request of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. One subject has been pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident. This an active scene; please avoid the area. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

