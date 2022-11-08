ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives assigned to Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish, La.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, involving a RPSO deputy, and happened during a traffic stop on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue in Alexandria.

A physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and 45-year-old Derrick J. Kittling during the traffic stop, and Kittling gained control of the deputy’s taser. As the struggle continued, the deputy discharged his duty weapon and struck Kittling, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment before succumbing to his injuries.

Wiley College: shots fired into crowd, two injured

The deputy sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The investigation of the deputy-involved incident is being led by Louisiana State Police, and evidence from the scene is being processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Technicians with the assistance of Alexandria Police Department Crime Scene Investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information and/or photos and video is urged to share them with Louisiana State Police detectives through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal at https://lastatepolice.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/11-6-22_rapides_parish

Citizens can also anonymously report information by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or by calling 1-800-434-8007.

Detectives assigned to Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Rapides Parish, La.