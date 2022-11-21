DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning.

According to LSP, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, operated by Jerome Johnson, 52, of Geismar was westbound on LA 16. Johnson exited the roadway, hit a pole, and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Johnson had two passengers, Dillon Slaughter, 27, of Geismar, and another unidentified passenger.

The investigation shows Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Slaughter was restrained in the rear of the vehicle. Slaughter was taken to a local hospital, where he died because of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.