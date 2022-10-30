SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally.

Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Evans was a physician licensed to practice medicine in Louisiana with an office in Mansfield, La and Craig was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who worked in a medical clinic and was assigned to work with Evans, the press release said.

The indictment alleges that from Jan. 2014 through Mar. 2022, the two conspired together and with other persons to obtain hydrocodone and Adderall by fraud.

The press release also said that it is alleged that Evans would write prescriptions for schedule II controlled substances to an unnamed person and to Craig. The controlled substances prescribed included hydrocodone-acetaminophen tablets, hydrocodone-homatropine syrup, and Adderall.

The unnamed person – “individual 1” – would fill the prescriptions at a Mansfield area pharmacy and then provide the Adderall to Evans, who would then split the controlled substance containing hydrocodone with “individual 1.”

The indictment further alleges that Evans would give Craig cash to fill the prescriptions at a Mansfield area pharmacy using the name “Debbie Craig,” and after filling the prescriptions, Craig would then give them to Evans, according to the press release.

It is alleged in nine counts in the indictment that Evans obtained controlled substances by fraud from Dec. 2017 to Aug. 2018.

It is also alleged that Evans distributed controlled substances through prescriptions that were not issued for legitimate medical purposes between Feb. 2018 and Aug. 2018

Both Evans and Craig are charged with five counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud between Sep. 2020 and Mar. 2022.

According to the press release, if convicted Evans faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Craig, if convicted, faces a sentence of up to four years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Note: An indictment is merely an accusation

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Special Counsel to the United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.