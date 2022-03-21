SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department was called to a reported domestic disturbance in August of 2020.

SPD says, “Upon arrival, officers observed the front door of the residence open and heard loud screaming coming from inside.”

Officers immediately entered the home and saw 45-year-old Brent Allen Hatten in possession of nunchucks.

The victim in this case “had bruising consistent with being struck by nunchucks on her body,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

The nunchucks were taken from Hatten and officers interviewed the victim.

“The victim told the police that the defendant entered into the residence and began swinging the nunchucks, striking her as well as items in the residence,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

Hatten was arrested and recently put on trial.

“During the trial, the homeowner testified that she and the victim were walking her dog when the victim noticed the defendant, her ex-boyfriend, running up behind her,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

The homeowner claims the victim told her that “he’s going to kill me.”

The same homeowner allowed the victim into her residence but was unable to keep Hatten from entering as well.

That is when the attack took place with the nunchucks.

During the trial, Hatten pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery.

Hatten was sentenced to ten years behind bars.

This is not the first time Hatten was convicted of a crime.

SPD says, “The defendant has several prior convictions which include operation of a clandestine laboratory and simple burglary.”