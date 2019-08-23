Louisiana man pleads guilty to possessing 300 child pornography images on cell phone

LAFAYETTE, La. – (8/22/19) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Trevor Lee Engle, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau for possessing approximately 300 images of child pornography on a cellular phone.

According to court documents filed during the guilty plea hearing, law enforcement agents detected downloads of digital images of child pornography from a phone at Engle’s home. Agents obtained a search warrant to search the phone on November 7, 2018, and found approximately 300 images of child pornography, which included a video of child pornography stored on the phone’s Tumblr application. At least one of the images depicted a prepubescent minor who had not reached the age of 12. During questioning, Engle admitted to viewing the images online and downloading them to his phone.

Trevor Engle faces up to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, registration as a sex offender and a $250,000 fine. Juneau set the sentencing date for December 2, 2019.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Unit conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen is prosecuting the case.