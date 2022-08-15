NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department.

That arrest took place on Friday, August 12.

After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.

The Kaplan man “was previously arrested on felony D.W.I. charges and ordered to appear in court on August 25, 2021 and failed to do so,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant for the arrest of Gary Lee Davis was issued two days later after he failed to show up for his court appearance.

Davis is charged with Failure to Appear – Assumption Parish – Third Offense – Driving While Intoxicated.