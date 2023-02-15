SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man from Noble, La. was found guilty of making threats of violence against employees at two hospitals.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a media release Tuesday, that 31-year-old Aaron Wade Knight was found guilty on two counts of making threats of violence against employees with the Sabine Medical Center and the Veterans Administration.

The two counts stem from incidents that occurred on June 1, 2022, when Knight made threats against the employees of SMC in Many and of the VA in Shreveport and Alexandria.

The first incident happened on June 1 when Knight called the VA hotline in Alexandria and spoke to a nurse working at the call center. Knight told the nurse that he was upset about a bill he had received for a hospital visit a few weeks earlier at the SMC. As the conversation continued, Knight became more agitated and made the comment to her, “What do I need to do, do I need to blow up this place to get some help?”

Out of concern about the threatening comments Knight made to her, the nurse contacted a patient advocate with the VA in Shreveport who had worked with Knight before.

The patient advocate contacted Knight about the comments he had made moments earlier to the nurse. During the phone call, Knight became angry with the patient advocate and began to shout and made the following threatening statement to her, “do I need to go up there and shoot these motherf***rs in the f***ing face?”

He faces up to five years in prison for each count, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Knight will return for sentencing on June 26 at 1:15 p.m.