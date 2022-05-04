MONTEGUT, La. (BRPROUD) – Terance Dupre, 24, of Pointe Aux Chenes, should find out in 16 days whether the rest of his life will be spent in prison.

Dupre was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder on Friday, April 29.

The guilty verdict stems from and incident that took place in 2019.

According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney, “Dupre, 24, shot and killed the victim, Kirby Courteaux Jr. of Montegut, robbed him and stole his pickup truck at a boat launch in the Lafourche Parish area of LA Hwy. 665 in Montegut.”

Dupre and Courteaux Jr. knew each other prior to this incident.

Courteaux was reported missing by his family and this led to an investigation.

The body of Kirby Courteaux Jr. was eventually located in Morgan City.

“This was not a case of momentary lapse of judgment, it was calculated, deliberate, sinister – and stretched across multiple jurisdictions and involved four law enforcement agencies,” said Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Shaun George.

Lots of evidence was provided during the trial including the fact that Dupre was caught in Courteaux Jr.’s vehicle.

It took around one hour for the jury to find Dupre guilty of 2nd Degree Murder.

Assistant District Attorney Stahlnecker said, “Nothing can bring Kirby back; however, I hope that the victim’s family can now be at peace knowing that justice was served for Kirby and that the defendant will never be able to harm anyone again.”

Sentencing for Terance Dupre is scheduled for May 19.