ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recently out and about on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway at a time when it was illegal to hunt alligators.

On Monday, November 7, “Agents cited Daniel Duzac, 29, of Metairie, for taking an alligator during a closed season following an illegal alligator harvest within the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway.”

The 7 foot 9 inch alligator was allegedly harvested not too far from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office.

For the record, alligator hunting season in this area opened on Wednesday, August 31 and ended on October 30.

Duzac could spend almost 4 months in jail and faces up to a $950 fine in this case.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “Duzac may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator totaling $375.80.”

District Attorney Joel Chaisson is handling this case.