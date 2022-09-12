Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jaron S. Gray, 37, of Paulina, was recently booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after a trio of incidents involving law enforcement over the last year.

The first incident ended with the arrest of Gray on one count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug.

Gray was supposed to show up in court on October 25, 2021.

The Louisiana man did not show up and an arrest warrant was “issued for his arrest,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The second incident allegedly took place on February 20, 2022.

On that date, Gray “is accused of engaging deputies in a pursuit situation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said that chase saw Gray reach speeds of 125 mph.

Gray was recently put behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center in connection with that chase.

The 37-year-old was charged with the crimes listed below:

Speeding

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

Possession of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoids

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting an Officer

On the day before being booked and charged with the crimes mentioned above, the Paulina man was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the crimes listed above, APSO said Gray was also “booked on a count of Failure to Appear in Court in Assumption Parish on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Drug.”

Jaron S. Gray was subsequently released from prison after posting bond.