Louisiana man facing first-degree rape charge tries to flee to Mexico

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 52-year-old Sulphur man under investigation for the alleged rape of a child victim under 13 years old was located in Texas.

Authorities believed Patrick Sanner was trying to flee the U.S. to evade arrest.

On August 16, 2020, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to an alleged rape of a child.

Later the same day, investigators issued a warrant for Sanner’s arrest with a bond set at $2 million.

After detectives learned Sanner “threatened to evade arrest by traveling to Mexico,” they requested assistance from federal agencies.

Sanner was located the next day in Brownsville, Texas, near the Mexican border.

He was booked into Cameron County Jail where he is awaiting an extradition hearing. He is facing charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery.