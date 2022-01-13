COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slidell was convicted of First Degree Robbery on Monday, January 11.

Joseph P. Grant, 59, was found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury.

The conviction comes almost three years after Grant was seen robbing a gas station in Slidell.

Video surveillance footage shows that Grant arrived at the gas station wearing “pink multi-colored slippers, a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with a Saints cap turned backwards,” according to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Grant made entry into the gas station and proceeded to threaten and beat a female clerk.

The Slidell man left the scene with around $200 and some cigarettes.

Evidence collected at the gas station helped investigators conclude that Grant was a suspect in this case.

Around nine hours after the armed robbery, officers found Grant and the vehicle previously seen on video at the gas station.

Grant was arrested and a search of the vehicle and suspect’s home uncovered the clothing seen on the suspect during the robbery and packs of cigarettes.

The Slidell man could spend up to 40 years in jail after this latest conviction.

According to the 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office, Grant “has 5 prior felony convictions for theft of goods, possession with attempt to distribute cocaine, purse snatching, armed robbery and attempted manslaughter.”

Sentencing for Joseph Grant is set for March 8.