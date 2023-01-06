HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — A Houma man has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a minor after confessing to the crime, authorities said.

Aaron Wayne Lee, 58, was arrested Thursday on charges of Third-Degree Rape and Sexual Battery, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lee remains jailed in Terrebonne Parish on a $1 million bond.

Deputies were made aware of a complaint of allegations of sexual misconduct from a victim under the age of 17. The victim alleged that Lee was responsible for the sexual abuse and provided deputies with details and digital evidence of the allegations.

During the interview with the victim, detectives learned that the abuse had taken place multiple times for over a year. Detectives were able to confirm the digital evidence which linked Lee to the investigation, authorities said.

Detectives said Lee ultimately admitted to his involvement in the sexual abuse of the victim and provided information to authorities which were consistent with the allegations provided by the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.