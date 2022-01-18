NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office charged a man with Driving While Intoxicated for the fourth time.

33-year-old Bharat Moonkissoon, Jr., of Labadieville, was arrested on Saturday.

The latest arrest stems from an incident that took place on LA 308.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “A uniformed patrol deputy observed a southbound side-by-side off road vehicle traveling 70 miles per hour in a 45 mile an hour zone and attempted a stop of the vehicle.”

A police chase ensued with the officer never losing sight of Moonkissoon, Jr.

Moonkissoon, Jr. was arrested after the pursuit concluded south of Napoleonville.

The Labadieville native was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Moonkissoon, Jr. is facing these charges:

Driving While Intoxicated – Fourth Offense (Felony)

Flight from an Officer

Operating an Off-Road Vehicle Upon a Public Highway

Speeding 70/45

Bharat Moonkissoon, Jr. is currently out on bond.