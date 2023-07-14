AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading no contest to incest charges.

Joshua Cusson, 36, was sentenced after Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigated incestuous sexual acts allegations.

According to the Office of the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was told by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that possible abuse may have occurred in the parish in November 2018.

St. Tammany officials said that Cusson was accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to Perrilloux, TPSO had received a complaint about Cusson’s sexual abuse in January 2017.

The complainant reported that their child said Cusson had asked for oral sex while he was wrapped in a towel from showering and bribed them with candy. The complainant asked if the child did what Cusson asked and the child said they knew “they weren’t supposed to do that.”

The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and mentioned another instance of abuse where Cusson used force to make the child perform oral sex, according to the district attorney’s office.

When the child told their guardian about the abuse, the guardian confronted Cusson who said the child was confused but later admitted to showing the child his genitals by accident, according to the district attorney’s office.

Cusson was arrested in 2019 for both incidents. He pleaded no contest to the felony charges of aggravated crime against nature – incestuous sexual acts and molestation of a juvenile.