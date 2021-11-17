Louisiana man arrested for the 12th time in one parish

GRAMERCY, La. (BRPROUD) – 39-year-old Sean Gautreaux, of Gramercy was arrested again on Monday, November 15.

The arrest was made ten days after Gautreaux allegedly took almost $7,800 dollars worth of shingles from a business in LaPlace.

On November 5, officers with the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a reported theft.

“Officers learned an employee was working an outside pick-up station for shingles where an unknown male subject, later identified as Gautreaux, handed the employee a purchase invoice for several packs of shingles valued at $7,783.28,” according to the the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shingles were loaded onto a vehicle driven by Gautreaux who then left the business.

Some time after that, “the employee then noticed that the invoice was a fraudulent document,” according to the the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation ensued and with the help of video surveillance, Gautreaux was identified as a suspect in this case.

Gautreaux is currently in jail facing this charge:

Theft – $5,000 – $25,000 (Felony)