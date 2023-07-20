LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Beauregard Parish man was arrested on charges of rape of a child under 13.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives in the Special Victims Unit received an anonymous complaint on July 17 about a man having an inappropriate relationship with a girl under 13.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Devon B. Henry, 20 of Longville, who confirmed he had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl. Henry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1st degree rape and 3 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Henry’s bond was set at $2.25 million.