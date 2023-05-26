RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 19th , 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to a complaint in reference to criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit began their investigation into the allegations.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to identify James Dyess, 28 of Elmer as the suspect. Through the investigation, which included an interview of the victim through the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, sufficient probable cause was established to support the original allegations as well as other alleged crimes. Detectives were able to obtain warrants for Dyess’s arrest on the charges but not before he left the area, so the warrants were entered into the national database (NCIC).

On May 17th , 2023, Dyess was located in Dumas, Texas and taken into custody on the active warrants by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On May 19th, 2023, Dyess was extradited back to Rapides Parish and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Dyess remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $225,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, RPSO SVU at 318-473-6755.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”