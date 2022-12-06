LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5.

Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen vehicle (second-degree felony), failure to stop or respond at the command of the police (third-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance (Class ‘A’ misdemeanor), driving with a measurable controlled substance (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor), reckless driving (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor), accident involving property damage (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor), and speeding (infraction).

Utah Highway Patrol said it received information from Box Elder Troopers of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly through Sardine Canyon toward Cache Valley around 5 p.m. The car was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed and passing cars by driving into the median and the emergency lanes. When UHP found the vehicle, troopers attempted to pull the car over, but it instead sped up and fled.

UHP reportedly attempted to use a spike strip on the car near 3200 South but was unsuccessful. As the car allegedly ran multiple red lights, UHP eventually lost sight of the vehicle and sent out an “attempt to locate” broadcast.

Using information from the broadcast, a Smithfield Police Department officer found the car driving through a grass field near 100 East and 300 South in Logan. It reportedly was driving recklessly and crashed into a light pole before ending up in the front yard of a home.

After crashing, Vanburen allegedly left the car and ran on foot before being taken into custody by Utah Highway Patrol.

“[Vanburen] was making strange statements, seemed to be hallucinating, and thought that demons were out to get him and that they were going to kill him,” the booking affidavit said. “[He] was taken safely into custody.”

Vanburen allegedly agreed to a drug test, which police say came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.

An investigation is ongoing with Logan City Police handling the crash portion of the case, Brigham City Police handling the theft portion of the case, and Utah Highway Patrol handling the evading and other charges portion of the case.

Charges are only allegations. All arrested persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.