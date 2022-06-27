NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Matthieu Kerangal, 36, of, Napoleonville, is behind bars after a recent investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana Department of Justice, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

“Over a recent period of time, investigators with LBI developed information concerning Matthieu Kerangal in that he was suspected of engaging in sex related crimes involving juveniles as well as computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At the conclusion of the multi-agency investigation, Matthieu Kerangal was arrested at his home last week.

The 36-year-old was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer Aided Solicitation for Sexual Purposes.

These law enforcement agencies assisted the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office during this investigation:

Federal Bureau of Investigations

Louisiana Bureau of Investigations/Louisiana Department of Justice

Homeland Security Investigations

Louisiana State Police

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kerangal is being held on $400,000 bond.