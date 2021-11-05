Louisiana man accused of ‘inappropriate sexual acts’ with two girls ages five and under

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 26-year-old Layne M. Barras on Wednesday, November 3.

In the middle of last month, detectives with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were alerted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office about possible “inappropriate sexual acts with two children, females aged two and five years.”

An investigation ensued and detectives concluded that Barras knew the two alleged victims.

“Allegations included but were not limited to showing child pornography to one of the children and then acting the scene out with the child,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Barras told law enforcement that he had participated in these acts and one potential witness “corroborated the statements made by Layne M. Barras.”

The 26-year-old is facing two counts of First Degree Rape.

Barras is currently in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is being held without bond.