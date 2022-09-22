LAROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christian Carskadon, 19, of Larose, was arrested on Tuesday, September 20 after an investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LPSO said that detectives looked into allegations that the Larose man “had sexual contact with a close relative who was also under the age of 18.”

As the investigation unfolded, detectives met with and questioned Carskadon on the same day of his arrest.

LPSO said the 19-year-old “had sexual contact with a close juvenile family member.”

Carskadon remains behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the charges listed below:

Aggravated Crime Against Nature

Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Bail for Christian Carskadon was set at $50,000.

LPSO said, “due to the nature of the allegations, no further information will be released on this arrest.”