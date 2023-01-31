ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Christopher Pike Jr., 38, of Metairie, with Cast and Blast Charters LLC, has been charged with the following:

Failing to comply with charter boat regulations (three counts)

Failing to comply with hunting guide regulations (four counts)

Issuing worthless checks

Credit card fraud

Felony theft (two counts)

According to LDWF, agents received information about Pike’s illegal activities in Dec., when numerous customers complained that he was taking charter reservations and not following through with the trips.

During the investigation, agents found that Pike booked a total of three fishing trips and four duck hunting trips without the required U.S. Coast Guard license and without the required state fishing guide and hunting guide licenses.

LDWF also said that Pike allegedly illegally charged a customer’s credit card extra money and never provided the trip, issued a worthless check to another customer that requested a refund, and never returned money paid to him electronically for trips totaling $4,143.

Pike violated state charter guide rules and regulations 10 times since 2017, according to LDWF.

LDWF said that credit card fraud brings up to 15 years in jail and a $50,000 fine, issuing worthless checks and felony theft each carry up to five years in jail and a $3,000 fine, and failing to comply with hunting requirements carries up to 120 days in jail and a $950 fine.

LDWF also said that failing to comply with charter fishing guide regulations and all subsequent offenses bring up to 180 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.