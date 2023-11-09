NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing formal charges from the Louisiana Board of Ethics over allegations of violating the city’s travel policy.
These charges, filed by the BOE, accuse Cantrell of unauthorized first-class flight upgrades funded by the city.
According to BOE documents, between Feb. 11, 2021, and Aug. 23, 2022, Cantrell flew first class on thirteen domestic and two international flights at rates exceeding those permitted by the city’s travel policy. The total cost difference for these upgrades amounted to $28,856.99.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the upgrades:
- Sept. 29, 2021 — Washington D.C.
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $100.40
- Oct. 2, 2021 — Dayton, Ohio
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $591.70
- Nov. 30, 2021 — Washington D.C.
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $106.10
- Jan. 18, 2022 — Washington D.C.
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $1,424.80
- April 6, 2022 — San Francisco, California
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $2,352
- May 8, 2022 — Miami Beach, Florida
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $558
- June 22, 2022 — Milan, Italy
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $7,210
- June 27, 2022 — Ascona, Switzerland
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: $32.19
- Aug. 1, 2022 — Washington D.C.
- Flight Class: First
- Cost Difference: [Amount not specified in the provided summary]
The City of New Orleans’ Travel Policy mandates that employees purchase the lowest airfare available and are responsible for any additional costs incurred due to upgrades. The policy allows for exceptions only in specific circumstances, which did not apply to these trips.
Cantrell began paying for her flight upgrades in September 2022 and fully reimbursed the city on Oct. 28, 2022. Despite the reimbursement, the BOE has proceeded with the charges.
The BOE requests that the Ethics Adjudicatory Board conduct a hearing, determine Cantrell’s violation of the law and assess appropriate penalties.
WGNO reached out to the mayor’s office for comment but has not received a response at this time.
