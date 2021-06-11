Long term narcotics investigation by RADE leads to arrest of Alexandria man

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Over the past several months, agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit have been conducting a long term narcotics investigation in the Cenla area in reference to the illegal narcotics sales.

Agents began their investigation after receiving community complaints and a suspect was identified as Terrance Tyrell Hamilton, 31 of Alexandria. As their investigation continued, agents were able to obtain evidence of Hamilton allegedly selling narcotics on several occasions during the length of the investigation. From the evidence gathered, agents were able to secure arrest warrants for Hamilton and a search warrant of his residence.

On June 4th, 2021, a search warrant was executed at Hamilton’s residence on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria, LA. Hamilton was located and taken into custody without incident, along with 3 firearms, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, suboxone strips, Tresadome and $51,000.00 cash that was vacuum sealed allegedly for transport. Hamilton was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on June 8th, 2021 on a $105,000.00 bond.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.