OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department was dispatched to a business in regards to a belligerent male inappropriately touching employees.

Upon arriving at 1200 blk of Heather Drive, officials made contact with Raymundo Clorio, 45. He identified himself as a local high school Spanish teacher. After speaking to witnesses and victims it was learned that Mr. Clorio unlawfully touched at least four victims, two of them in such a manner that it was considered to be a sexual battery, according to authorities.

Officers also made observations that Mr. Clorio was apparently intoxicated at the time of the incident. Clorio was taken into custody and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, stated police.

Raymundo Clorio was charged with:

Sexual Battery (2 Counts)

Simple Battery (2 Counts)

Disturbing the Peace Loud and Abusive Language

Disturbing the Peace Intoxication.

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.