Local deputy assists and then arrests Louisiana man after altercation with knife

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to help 32-year-old Michael Jones, Jr., of Belle Rose on Saturday, December 4.

Members of the sheriff’s office were tasked with helping Jones, Jr. remove items belonging to him from the home of a relative.

While helping the Louisiana man, a deputy was informed that there was an arrest warrant out for the man who requested help from deputies.

The arrest warrant came from St. James Parish.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The deputy attempted to take Michael Jones, Jr. into custody and Jones resisted that effort.”

APSO says the Belle Rose native is accused of using a razor or knife “in an aggressive manner towards the deputy.”

The arrest of Jones Jr. concluded without any further issues.

Michael Jones, Jr. is facing these charges:

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer

Jones, Jr. is currently in the Assumption Parish Detention Center and bond has yet to be set for the 32-year-old man.