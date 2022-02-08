BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit teamed up with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Unit to arrest four allegedly illegal immigrants for armed robbery and home invasions around Baton Rouge.

Officials arrested 20-year-old Jorge Aldari-Mencia, 18-year-old Rommel Zair Banegas-Villela, 19-year-old Ever Alexander Robles-Cordova, and 27- year-old Didier Javier Guardad-Cardenas.

“As I noted in this month’s crime roundtable, violent crime is plaguing our Capital Region,” Landry said. “Making the community safer is not only going to take partnerships across the local, state and, federal levels; but it is also going to require enforcement of our immigration laws.”

Following the arrest, HSI detainers were placed on all four suspects.