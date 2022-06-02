MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 20-year-old Livingston Parish man has been taken into custody following a drug bust.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Hunter Melancon of Maurepas was arrested after he was suspected of playing a role in the distribution of street level narcotics in the parking lot of an area convenience store.

Sheriff Jason Ard says Melaoncon was found with 30 dosage units of pills marked as Oxycodone that were believed to be laced with fentanyl, a firearm in his vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Ard confirmed that the pills later tested positive for fentanyl and went on to say, “I don’t need to tell you that fentanyl can be deadly – even in small doses. In 2022, in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish, we have had 48 overdose deaths. We believe the number is spiking due to fentanyl. These guys are mixing it with other drugs to make it more potent. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. You have to test for it.”

As of Thursday (June 2) afternoon, Melancon is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and it does not appear that a bond has been set.