BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Richard Culver, age 41, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to two decades behind bars in federal prison.

The sentence stems from a recent “conviction for receipt of child pornography,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

The conviction stems from incidents that took place over the 3-day period between Culver and a 9 year-old girl.

DOJ said, “according to admissions made during his plea, from June 6, 2019 to June 8, 2019, Culver

posed as a 13-year-old girl and communicated with a 9 year-old girl via a social media application.”

“Culver sent the minor victim at least 15 images of child pornography and requested the minor victim to take and send similar photographs of herself to him,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

Culver then received images and video from the 9-year-old girl which were considered sexually explicit.

Not only was Culver sentenced to 20 years in jail, but the Denham Springs man must also fulfill the terms laid out below:

Serve six years of supervised release

Register as a sex offender for life

Pay $126,000 in restitution to his victims

The FBI and Louisiana State Police contributed to this investigation.

