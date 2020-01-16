Livingston Parish doctor charged with sexual battery and other crimes

According to the Livingston Parish Sherriff’s office a pediatrician was arrested Tuesday and was booked on charges of sexual battery, simple battery and obscenity.

Law enforcement officials say several women have come forward claiming 51-year-old Brian Zganjar repeatedly exposed his genitalia and touched them without consent.

Zganjar is a doctor at the Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs. On Tuesday, the practice released this statement on Facebook about his arrest:

“It is with great misfortune that social media is the way it is today and this post is having to be made.

Many patients have contacted me in regards to the very recent arrest of Dr. Brian Zganjar. While we would LOVE to give all the details regarding the charges that have been placed it is an active investigation and we are not allowed to speak on any details. These charges and an arrest was made WITHOUT interviewing Dr. Zganjar nor does an arrest mean a guilty verdict has been given.

Our practice will continue to run as it has without ANY interruption and Dr. Zganjar will be in the office. We apologize for ANY negative light being shined on the amazing practice we have and the patients we care for each day.”



Hundreds of parents of current and former patients shared their appreciation for the doctor in the comments, despite the charges.



“The ones of us that know him, it’s not affecting us at all,” Paige Laudermilk said. “I’ll be completely honest with you, unless they pull his license my children will continue to go to home.”



Laudermilk says she used to be a patient of Zganjar’s and now her three kids are. She says she says she believes the charges against Zganiar are false.



Livingston Parish Sherrif Jason Ard says after a weeklong investigation they believe the women’s accusations to be credible.

In a statement Ard said “Because of the nature of this case, I can’t go into much detail. I can tell you that we have received credible complaints regarding 51-year old Brian E. Zganjar. Those complaints from adult females include unwanted touching & the repeated exposing of genitalia. Some of those complaints date back to 2018 with some as recent as the 2019 holiday season.”



Along with being a pediatrician, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack confirmed Zganjar also served as a reserve officer with the force since 2014. He resigned the same day he was arrested and accused of sex crimes.

Zganjar’s bond was $76,000. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sherrif’s Office at 225-686-2241 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.