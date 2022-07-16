DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A two-vehicle crash involving a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy before 1 a.m. Friday left a Denham Springs woman dead.

Louisiana State Police said the two-vehicle crash took place on LA 16 southbound, south of LA 64 in Livingston Parish. An investigation by State Police showed that an LPSO deputy was responding to a call in a marked vehicle when the deputy hit the back end of a 2004 Saturn Ion while traveling south in the left lane on LA 16.

The driver of the Saturn Ion, 33-year-old Christinia Estave, died from her injuries at a hospital, according to LSP.

According to a family member, Estave was a mother of four children and a cancer survivor.

State Police said the deputy and the crash victim were both unrestrained. Authorities have not released the identity of the deputy involved in the crash.

Sheriff Jason Ard: “My thoughts & prayers are with the families of all those involved…Please know that we are fully cooperating with Louisiana State Police in its ongoing investigation. As we all await more details, I have been made aware that the deputy was unrestrained. That is a concern for me & will be addressed.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.