Livingston man to serve 24 years for attempted enticement of a child

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 46-year-old Livingston man was sentenced by a federal judge Monday for attempted online enticement of a minor, announced U.S. attorney Ellison Travis.

United States District Judge John deGravelles sentenced Jonathan Kimbrell, 46, of Livingston Parish, to 292 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Kimbrell was unanimously convicted by a jury in February 2020, after a four day trial.

Kimbrell spent more than a month in 2019 communicating online with two undercover FBI agents, whom he believed were an 11-year-old-girl, her stepfather and mother. Kimbrell exchanged hundreds of emails with the FBI agents, according to a release.

Kimbrell believed the “stepfather” repeatedly molested the girl and was offering the child for sexual encounters with other adults. Kimbrell sent numerous graphic emails describing how he would have sex with the child. Throughout fictitious conversations with the girl, Kimbrell developed and encouraged the nicknames of “Turtle” for himself and “Princess” for the child.

Eventually, Kimbrell met the undercover agents whom he believed to be the stepfather and mother at a restaurant in Denham Springs to discuss the ground rules for his first sexual encounter with the 11-year-old girl. At the

meeting, he believed the child to be waiting in a motel room across the parking lot. Kimbrell was arrested as he left the restaurant walking toward the motel where he believed the child was waiting, according to a release.

When he was arrested, Kimbrell was found to be in possession of two boxes of condoms, personal lubricant, and baby oil. Kimbrell was also in possession of a rhinestone key chain that spelled out “Princess,” which he had purchased as a gift for the child, according to a release.