Kenneth Smith is set to be executed on Nov. 17. (Courtesy of ADOC)

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Barring further action by a court or Gov. Kay Ivey, the state of Alabama is scheduled put Kenneth Eugene Smith to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row is located. More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page.

10 a.m. — On Wednesday night, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Kenny Smith’s appeal for a stay of execution. Barring further action by a court, Smith is set to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Smith’s application for a stay of execution, presented to Justice Thomas and referred to the entire court, was denied around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. No justices noted their dissents to the decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in a case concerning Smith. That court had not yet ruled on Smith’s appeal.

Smith has alleged that – given Alabama’s recent execution difficulties – attempting to execute him may violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

In oral arguments before the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday, federal appeals court judges questioned Thomas Wilson, a lawyer representing Alabama, about Smith’s allegations that the state’s repeated attempts to access his veins may violate the constitution.

“Three hours?” One judge asked Alabama’s lawyer. “Does the protocol specify how long the execution team can attempt to access a vein before moving to a central line? Does it say anything about how long you can do it? Can you do it 6 hours?”

Alabama’s counsel would not provide an amount of time or number of needle prods that would be inappropriate under Alabama law or the U.S. Constitution.

“The protocol does not specify how long one can search for a vein,” the attorney responded.

Alabama abandoned its last attempt to execute a death row inmate after issues accessing the man’s veins. That night, prison officials did not reveal any difficulties in their attempted execution of Alan Miller, only later providing a limited explanation for the hours-long delay in the commencement of that lethal injection.

In 1996, Kenneth Smith was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in her Colbert County home. A jury recommended 11-1 that Smith should receive a sentence of life without parole, but a judge overrode that verdict and sentenced Smith to death.

“If Smith’s trial had occurred today, he would not be eligible for execution,” a federal appeals court wrote in 2021.