BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Valero on Industrial Dr. in Bossier City.

According to police, officers were responding to the Valero on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were reportedly shot at. One officer was reportedly injured during the crossfire.

Police say there are multiple other victims in various states of injuries.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

