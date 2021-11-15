Lee County Coroner: Couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected murder-suicide involving a couple is under investigation in both Lee and Chambers County according to the Lee County Coroner.

Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones says around Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14, a man was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the cemetery at Friendship Baptist Church number two.

The investigation crossed over into Lee County a short time later. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Chambers County authorities to conduct a welfare check on a 47-year-old female.

“Upon arrival by deputies, they made forcible entry into the home and discovered Quentinna James with no signs of life. It appeared that she had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning. What led to the welfare check was due to her husband, 42-year-old David James, being found at an address on County Road 114 in Lafayette with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones. It is unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the incident,” said Harris.

At this time, it appears that this is a murder-suicide and is believed that David James shot his wife and then went to Lafayette before turning the gun on himself. Both bodies have been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for postmortem examinations.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, News 3 has reached out to the Sheriff’s office for additional information.