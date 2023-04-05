LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Consolidated Government has called a special meeting of the city council for Thursday to approve payments to investigators looking into the dealings of Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The agenda for the meeting lists five invoices to the Baton Rouge accounting firm of Faulk & Winkler totalling $45,495 the council will decide whether to pay. It will almost certainly approve the payments, as $100,000 has already been appropriated with two previous ordinances “for the purpose of investigating the Executive Branch of the City of Lafayette.”

The council also reported a previous payment of an invoice to the firm in the amount of $7,960. According to the public notice of the meeting, the proposed ordinance seeking to pay the five invoices “endeavors to settle all disbursement in the same manner” as the previous invoice.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow.