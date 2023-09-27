BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ben Crump, a civil rights and personal injury attorney, and the families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols held a press conference in Baton Rouge Wednesday requesting civil rights charges for the officers involved in Greene’s death.

Crump and both families want the officers in Ronald Greene’s death to be charged the same as the officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Crump said the deaths of Nichols and Greene affected separate families, but the incidents were “eerily similar.”

“We have two families who were affected in such a tragic manner, but are so eerily similar,” said Crump. “When you look at the videos, you see Tyre making a plea saying, ‘I was just trying to get home, what did I do,’ and when you look at Ronald Greene’s tragic killing, he’s saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m your brother, I was just scared.”

The civil rights leader believes the consequences the officers received for killing Tyre Nichols should be the “blueprint” across the nation.

“In 20 days, those five Black police officers who brutally killed Tyre Nichols on video were terminated, charged, and arrested for murder because when you have evidence of a crime on video, it should not take an exhaustive investigation to get simple justice,” said Crump.

Five police officers are accused of beating, tasing and dragging Greene while he was detained in 2019.

“One officer was seen in body camera footage putting his foot on Greene’s back and forcing him to the ground, where he laid face-down in the dirt for more than nine minutes and multiple officers could be seen punching him,” a release from Crump said. “Officers involved in the arrest have faced state charges ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance.”