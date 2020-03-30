Laurel Street Shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (March 30, 2020) ­ – At 10:59am Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Laurel Street in reference to a shooting. The investigation by patrol officers determined that Cory Miles, 30, and Antoine Williams, 30, were arguing over money which lead to Miles hitting Williams in the head with a pipe. As Miles attempted to run away, Williams fired at least one shot with a shotgun striking Miles in the leg and hand.

The shotgun and a handgun were recovered after the execution of a search warrant. Cory Miles was charged with aggravated second degree battery and Antoine Williams was charged with aggravated second degree battery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.