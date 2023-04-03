LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Lanett Police arrested a wanted suspect after high-speed pursuit and assistance from other counties’ departments.

Carlton Lampley Jr., 39, from Opelika was wanted by at least six law enforcement agencies for various charges.

According to the City of Lanett Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway on March 30. The officer activated his lights and siren, but the offender accelerated and started the high-speed pursuit.

Lanett Police Officer informed the dispatch and was soon joined by other agencies’ officers. The suspect drove through Interstate 85, rural Lee County, Chamber County, again Lee County, Highway 280 and towards Phenix City.

As the offernder approached Phenix City, Russel County Deputies deploy spike strips that disabled the offender’s vehicle and he got apprehended.