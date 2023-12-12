LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 13-year-old student was arrested after making a threat during school on Monday.
According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of a threat made to the Lake Charles Charter Academy.
During the initial investigation, deputies discovered a 13-year-old girl made threats of blowing up the school in front of a teacher and other students. After further investigation, she was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with menacing.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
