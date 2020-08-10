Lake Charles man found murdered, suspect in custody

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are investigating the murder of a Lake Charles man.

Calcasieu Parish deputies found Marc A. Frazier dead in a home. During the initial investigation it was learned there was another man inside the residence when Frazier was killed but he was able to escape the gunfire and went to a nearby residence to call for help.

Detectives say Britney E. Pousson, 30, of Lake Charles, was responsible for the death of Frazier. She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2nd degree murder; attempted 2nd degree murder; and home invasion.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and there is no further information available at this time.