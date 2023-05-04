LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested in Lake Charles for making threats towards a school.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified around 11 a.m. on Wednesday about a student who attends Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy School making threats.

An investigation found a 13-year-old boy made threatening comments about shooting up the school and shooting students at the school. The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing/menacing.