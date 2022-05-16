THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Lafourche Parish say a victim was shot while trying to hunt down his all-terrain vehicle (ATV), which had been stolen, and the suspected thief who is accused of shooting him is still on the loose.

The incident unfolded early Sunday morning in Thibodaux, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it was just after 3:15 a.m. when they received a call from a man reporting that his ATV was stolen from a home on Lee Drive.

The owner of the vehicle told deputies he and a family member drove around in search of the missing ATV and found it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive.

They added that they not only saw the vehicle, but spotted a man hiding behind a nearby tree.

The two claim that when they approached the man, he fired several shots at them.

At this point, the two family members say they fled, but while they were trying to get away, one of them was shot in the shoulder.

The injured victim was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.

But the man who was accused of the theft and the shooting has yet to be located, authorities say.

As the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crime, they ask that anyone with information share it with officials via either an anonymous tip line at Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.