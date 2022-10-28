LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face.

Brandi Wright, 27, recalls the gruesome day that she says changed her life forever.

Wright says she met Jamarcus Davis on a dating app.

After about a month into their new courtship, she says, Davis’ attitude changed when she confronted him about previous felony charges that he failed to disclose during one of their long talks.

Feeling that a break-up would be best, Wright says, she shared those feelings with Davis who did not accept the decision easily.

The following day while driving along Louisiana Avenue, she said Davis drove up next to her vehicle and fired multiple rounds.

She was struck in the face and her passenger in the arm.

“Honestly, when I saw the gun, I did not think he was going to shoot and then once he started shooting, I just remember being so scared.”

It didn’t take long for police to locate Davis who was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After days spent in the hospital, Wright says, discharge day was difficult.

“Honestly, I felt ugly because the scar is so nasty.”

She now avoids going out in public.

“My post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is really bad even when I’m working so I try to work at night and stay away from people.”

The hardest challenge, she says, the public stares.

“People stare at me all the time and my anxiety can’t handle it.”

With October serving as domestic violence awareness month, Wright is pleading with victims of domestic violence not to tolerate abuse as it could ultimately cost your life.

Wright needs $1K to her defray the cost of a third facial surgery.

Visit her GoFundMe page to contribute.